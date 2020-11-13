Passed away after a brief illness, on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at the age of 84. Son of the late Cyril and Doris Gilbert. Beloved husband of Barb Gilbert (nee Langley). Dear father to Megan, Alexandra and Genevieve Gilbert. Greatly missed by grandson Cole Hoskisson. Fondly remembered by in-laws Mary Langley and Anne (Hugh) Crosthwait and many extended family members. Peter was a member of St. Thomas Anglican Church (Belleville), member of Brighton-Cramahe Chamber of Commerce, and was the Chair of the Canadian Camping Association Research Award of Excellence. In keeping with the Peter's wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial Service was held on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at St. Thomas' Anglican Church (in the Memorial Gardens), 201 Church Street, Belleville. Arrangements entrusted to the Brighton Funeral Home, 130 Main Street (613-475-2121). If desired, donations to a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated by the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com