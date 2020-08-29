Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Peterborough on July 27, 2020 in his 52nd year. Son of Brenda Miller and the late Garfield. Brother of Robert (Michelle), and Teresa Sherry (Bill). Uncle of Nicholas, and Samantha Sherry, Brittany, and Dakota Miller. Great uncle of Mason, Noah, and Addison. Peter will also by missed by Patricia, his step daughters Amanda Ingley, and Samantha Ingley, and his step grand children Logan, and Reina Ingley. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 5th from 1 - 4 p.m. at 6949 Dale Rd., Port Hope. www.rossfuneralchapel.com