Peter HARDY

Peter died suddenly, at home in Cobourg, on Friday, April 24, 2020, in his 72nd year. Beloved son of Betty (nee Lee) and the late Arthur Hardy. Loving father of Kaya Farkashidy. Cherished brother of Stephen (the late Margie) Hardy and Janis (Roy) Gilmore. Dear uncle of John, Richard, Sarah, Ian, Derek, Kevin and Daniel. A private family gathering to remember his life will take place at a later date. Donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 28, 2020
