|
|
In Loving Memory of a dear Brother who went to be his Lord on March 29, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Roscoe and Evelyn Henderson and his brother-in-law Jamie Warren. Survived by his siblings David (Kunie), Gail (Allan), Ruth (Gary), Brian (Nancy), Sharon (Michael), June, Janis and all his nieces, nephews and great-nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Philip's memory, a donation to Grace Church, Port Hope. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 1, 2020