Phyllis Mabel McBRIDE
Peacefully at Extendicare, Cobourg on Saturday, May 23rd in her 95th year, born in Fergus on November 9th, 1925. Born to her late parents Phillip Brett and Mabel Olmstead. Lovng wife to her late beloved husband Frank S. McBride. Loving mother to the late Mary Susan McBride and the late David Frank McBride (Ruth). Loving grandmother to Sean McBride (Jen) and Andrew McBride (Lindsay) and great grandmother to her special great grandchildren Mackenzie, Abby, Ella, Kate, Josh and Grayson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on May 28, 2020.
