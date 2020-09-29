1/1
Raymond Lingard
1956-04-01 - 2020-09-27
Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg. Raymond Lingard was the beloved husband of Karen (Jensen). Dear father of Leslie (Robert Lonsberry) and Jason Lingard (Kate). Brother of Jeff Lingard (Leslie), Susanne Lingard (Norm Ireland) and the late Debbie Lingard. A private family memorial service will be held at Allison Funeral Home, Port Hope with interment, Providence Cemetery. If Desired, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 29, 2020.
