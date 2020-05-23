96 of Brighton, ON passed away on May 7, 2020 in Belleville, ON. Born in Port Arthur, Ontario she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Lillian (Trewin) Ware. Following in the footsteps of her brothers, Rena joined the military and was proud to have served in the WRCNS during the Second World War. Rena and Harry spent many years in Dartmouth during Harry's military career. After Harry's passing, Rena moved to Ontario settling in Brighton by the Bay. Her home and her gardens were most important and they displayed her personal touch. She was predeceased by her brothers, Tom and Fred Ware and her husband Harry Carson. She is survived by her son, Gary (Susan) Carson, Whitby, ON. A graveside service will take place at 1PM Monday May 25, 2020 in Dartmouth Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to a charity of choice. Special thanks to the many residents of Brighton by the Bay and Brighton and special friends Chris and Barbara Matthews and Terry and Mary Alexander , for their many acts of kindness and caring shown to Rena during her time there. Online condolences may be sent to: www.mattatallfuberalhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 23, 2020.