Richard Hoggan

After 84 years of a life well lived, Richard "Rich" or "Dick" Hoggan passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg. One of five children, Rich was born in St. Catharines to Scottish parents Richard Wilson Hoggan and Elizabeth Pattison (Anderson). Rich worked in technology at GM and EDS for 38 years and was fortunate enough to enjoy 27 years of retirement which he spent gardening, golfing, enjoying a fine single malt scotch as well as yearly escapes to Myrtle beach alongside his beloved wife of 26 years, Shirley Margaret (Chapman-Atkins). Rich enjoyed his boys time with Club 31, playing cards, BBQing steaks and having a "few" drinks. Rich was an excellent cook and was especially in his element in front of the BBQ, grilling his homemade burgers for family and friends who were always dropping by their Lakeshore Road home. Rich was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Dave and Bruce and sister Rena. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Shirley, his children Gord (Lesley) and Leanne (Gary); stepdaughters Ashley (Gerry) and Kerrie (Alex); brother Ron; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and former spouse Louise. Words cannot express how wonderful he was as a father and as a man. He will be deeply missed. We are grateful to the doctors and nurses from Unit 2A at Northumberland Hills Hospital particularly Beverly, Amy and Pamela. Special thanks to the local GAIN Outreach Team for their support over the years. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Rich's life will take place in the fall. Details to follow by email. If family and friends so desire, memorial contributions in Rich's memory may be made to The Alzheimer Society of Peterborough, Northumberland and Haliburton.



