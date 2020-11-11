It is with profound sadness that our family announce the passing of Troy at Ed's House Hospice on November 6. He was the much loved son of Garry & Lois, the loving brother of Garry Jr (Cheryl), Tracy (Stuart) and Susan, the adored fun uncle of Jonathan (Andrea), Christopher (Julie-anne), Jane, Ruth Ann, Cameron and Luke. Troy recently became a great uncle to little Nolan. Troy lived his life fearlessly and lived every day to the fullest - he didn't waste a moment. He achieved a long held ambition when he co-published a book about the Hull family with his very best friend Kelly Leigh Martin. To know Troy was to love him and he was loved by many. His much too early passing will leave a huge hole in the lives of so very many. He was incredibly passionate about his life, his family and his friends. Cremation has taken place. There will be a future gathering to Celebrate Troy's Life at a time yet to be determined. Memorial donations if desired may be made to Ed's House Hospice.



