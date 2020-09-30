It is with great sadness that the Worsley family announces the passing of Rita on September 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Victor. Cherished mother to Cheryl (late), John (Suzette), Earle (late), and Ginette. Loving mother-in-law to Ron (late Cheryl). Proud grandma to Carrie (Matt), Jonathan (Sylvia), Brennan, Layla, Liam. Great-grandma to Ashvin, Ramona, Natalie, and Cohan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Church 379 Division St, Cobourg on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend the Mass must RSVP MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg at 905-372-5132, during business hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Church, Scott Mission or a charity of your choice
. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
. Please refer to the MacCoubrey Funeral Home website for an update on the service being available via web link.