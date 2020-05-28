Peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2019 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Knifton). Loving father of Michael and Mary Anne (Brendon) Hicks. Cherished grandfather of Teagan and Caiden Hicks. Dear son Frances and the late Tim. Brother of Don (Janine), Beth (Louis) Parr, Pat (Paul) Vandervoort, John (Kathy) and Jim (Gina). Bob will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 28, 2020.