Robert Brent Clements Obituary
Suddenly but peacefully at his home in Cobourg on Saturday, February 8, 2020, Brent Clements at 58 years of age. Dear father of Rob Clements, Brandon Clements, Michael Carr-Clements, Cody Carr (Isabella). Loving grandfather of William, Rachel, Alexandria, and Bruce. Dear brother of Craig Clements. Cremation with a Celebration of Life Gathering at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King St. E. in Cobourg on Sunday, March 1st, from 1 - 4 p.m. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Salvation Army. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 20, 2020
