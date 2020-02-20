|
Suddenly but peacefully at his home in Cobourg on Saturday, February 8, 2020, Brent Clements at 58 years of age. Dear father of Rob Clements, Brandon Clements, Michael Carr-Clements, Cody Carr (Isabella). Loving grandfather of William, Rachel, Alexandria, and Bruce. Dear brother of Craig Clements. Cremation with a Celebration of Life Gathering at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King St. E. in Cobourg on Sunday, March 1st, from 1 - 4 p.m. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Salvation Army. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 20, 2020