Robert Cecil WILSON
Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital Cobourg, Saturday, August 29, 2020 days into his 90th year. Bob is now reunited with his beloved wife Lee of 65 years. Cherished Dad of Wayne (Tina), Cathi, Kelley (Don) and Bradford (Chris). Poppa will be sadly missed by his eight grandchildren Michelle, Jade, Andrew, Whitney, Paige, Connor, Rob and Jenna-lee and sixteen and counting great-grandchildren. We would be honored to have friends and family join us in celebration at the home of Wayne and Tina (room to social distance) on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at 29 Glenwatford Road, Cobourg. A special Thank You to the Emergency and ICU Nurses and Doctors at NHHC as well as the wonderful folks at 217 King! Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com.


Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 1, 2020.
