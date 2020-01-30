|
Passed away peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in his 74th year. Son of the late Donald and Margaret Lane. Beloved husband of the late Joanne Lane (nee Maybe). Dear father to Jim Lane and Donnie Lane (Melinda). Loving grandfather to Kelsey. Survived by sister Betty Halliday (Rod) of Cobourg. In keeping with Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to the Rushnell Funeral Centre, 60 Division St., Trenton (613-392-2111). If desired, donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation Cancer in Support of Care Clinic would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 30, 2020