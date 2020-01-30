Home

More Obituaries for Robert LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Frederick James LANE

Robert Frederick James LANE Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in his 74th year. Son of the late Donald and Margaret Lane. Beloved husband of the late Joanne Lane (nee Maybe). Dear father to Jim Lane and Donnie Lane (Melinda). Loving grandfather to Kelsey. Survived by sister Betty Halliday (Rod) of Cobourg. In keeping with Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to the Rushnell Funeral Centre, 60 Division St., Trenton (613-392-2111). If desired, donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation Cancer in Support of Care Clinic would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 30, 2020
