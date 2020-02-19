|
Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Downing). Loving father of Scott Nicol (Bridgit) and Brock Nicol (Leslie Butts). Proud grandfather of Aria Diane Jessie Nicol and Brooklyn Jean Nicol. Brother-in-law of Debra and David Adolf. Uncle to Jeremy Adolf and Vannetta Tustian (John). Great uncle to Mason and Connor Tustian. A Celebration of Bert's Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with visiting from 12 p.m. until service time. Reception will follow the service. In memoriam donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 19, 2020