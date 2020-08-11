1/1
Robert George DeLong
1942-07-05 - 2020-08-03
Bob (Buck) was the loving husband to Mary NancySue DeLong (nee Horne) for 58 years. Beloved Dad to his children Lynne (Stephen), Janice (Mike) and Thomas (Brenda). Much loved grandpa to Shawn (Chelsey) and Emily. Proud and adored great grandpa Buck to Blake, Riley and Jaxson. Buck is survived by his sister Julia (Harold) and his sisters-in-law Edna, Gladys, Grace and Lorraine. Predeceased by his brothers Henry "Hank", William, John, Kerryson, and sisters Mary (Bill) and Laura (Dale). Bob will also be missed by Nancy's siblings David (Peggy), the late Hilda (late Frank), Edna (late Hank), Jody (Al), Jim (Monette), Barb (Kelly), Penny (Al), the late Ross (Jeanette). Uncle Bob/Uncle Buck will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make to donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, Northumberland Hills Hospital - Dialysis Unit, or to a charity of your choice.


Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 11, 2020.
