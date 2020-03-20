|
|
Passed peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital in his 88th year on March 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Delia (nee Higgins) for 62 years and cherished father of Jim (Fran) of Brampton, Ian (Ilda) of Toronto and Karen of London. He is lovingly remembered by grandchildren, Teresa (Mike), Alana (Chad), Julia (Chris), Miranda (Jeff) and Patrick, and great grandson Jackson. He was a big brother to George (Audrey), Helen (Carman Massey deceased), Gary (Merle deceased), Jean (Norm Robinson), and Marsha (Gary Jones). Bob was a brother-in-law of Nancy (Ken) Medhurst and is also remembered by many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents, James and Luella Caldwell, his stepfather of 20 years, Bert Moore, his older brother Ross (1931), and his sister Sandra (2016). Bob was a survivor as he faced many challenges. He was born during the The Great Depression on a farm in Perrytown, north of Port Hope. At the age of 18, as a member of the 2nd Field Regiment of the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, he survived a train wreck that killed 17 fellow soldiers and 4 crew members. Seven days later he learned of his father's death and left the military to return home to take on the role of a father figure to his siblings. Bob married Delia, the love of his life, in 1958. He was kind, compassionate and thoughtful; a dedicated father and generous friend to many. If something was needed, he could build it. If it was broken, he could fix it. Bob was pragmatic and always offered a helping hand, a dry sense of humour and a gentle smile. He served as a police officer in Cobourg, and proudly stood with honour and integrity in every aspect of life. "I've done my job", he said in his final days. He faced several serious medical challenges with determination and courage over the years. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital for their compassion and kindness during Bob's many stays over the past 18 months. The family would also like to thank the staff and residents of Streamway Villa for the support they provided Bob during his brief stay there. If desired donations in memory of Bob may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Prayers and reception to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 20, 2020