Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Nora (nee Currie). Robert will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends throughout Ontario and Nova Scotia. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Michael's Church, 379 Division St., Cobourg. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery. Donations to St. Vincent de Paul would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 23, 2020