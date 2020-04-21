Home

Robert Hugh "Bob" STAPLETON

With much sadness, we mourn the passing of Robert (Bob) Hugh Stapleton peacefully at home in his 74th year, with his family at his side. Beloved husband of Barbara (Johns). Loving father of Michael (Fernanda) and Erin (Tyler Hathway) special papa of Hailey (Matt Uens), Jacob, Nolan, Mateo and Ben. Brother of Frank (Betty), Lynda Chamberlain (Elida), Carol Kirton (Bill) and the late Ken. If Desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 21, 2020
