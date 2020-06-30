Peacefully at his home in Baltimore, Ontario, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Oest). Loving father of Robert (Jaye) and Richard (Michelle). Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Rory (Julia), Andrew, Ryan (Megan) and Connor. Great-grandfather of Logan, Serena Rose and Sara Marie. Dear son of the late Clifford and Clara Drysdale (nee Arsenault). Brother of the late Barbara (John) Howden. Robert retired from General Motors after over 30 dedicated years. He also served for four years with the American Navy. As per Robert`s wishes, a cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 30, 2020.