Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Bob Kearney at 83 years of age. Dear brother of Joseph Kearney. Also missed by his nieces and his friends. Bob formerly lived on Spring St. in Cobourg and was a custodian for the Town of Cobourg and a faithful parishioner and Sacristan of St. Michael's Catholic Church. A Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church (corner of Division and University) in Cobourg on Friday, July 24th at 2 p.m. Cremation to follow with later interment at St. Michael's Cemetery in Cobourg. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the Mass. Please RSVP MacCoubrey Funeral Home if you plan to attend the Mass by either phoning (905) 372-5132 or emailing contact@maccoubrey.com. Those wishing may make a donation to a charity of choice
. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.