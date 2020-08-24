Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on August 21, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 65 years. Robert, of Colborne was the beloved son of Wanda and James (Jim) Matthews, and dear brother of Diane Baker and her husband David. He is fondly remembered by his nephews Don (Leah) and Andrew. Robert was a longtime employee and recent retiree of Black Diamond Cheese in Belleville. He enjoyed vacationing in Cuba and spending time with friends at his cottage on Lake Ontario. A private memorial celebration will be held at Lakeport Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
