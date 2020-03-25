|
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Monday March 23rd, 2020 in his 71st year. Beloved husband of Gail Pattison (nee Dusenbury). Loving father of Ron (Erin), Tracy (Scott) and Rob (Niki). Dearest Papa of Wyatt (Rosalind), Andrew, Mackenzie (Dallas), Trinity, Serena, Karissa, Amy and Owen. Brother of Gwen Mercer. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to Myeloma Canada. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 25, 2020