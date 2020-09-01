1/1
Dr. Roger MacClement (Mac) FREEMAN
Passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020, in his ninety-first year with family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Elinor (Allen) Freeman, loving father of Kate (Wally), Jane, Anne (Jim), and Peter (Dani), and proud grandfather of Matthew, Sadie, and Calla. Born in Battersea, Ontario, to Norman and Gertrude Freeman. Survived by his sister Virginia Freeman and sister-in-law, Dolores Freeman. Graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary and Harvard Divinity School, Minister of the United Church of Canada, and Professor Emeritus of Faculty of Education, Queen's University. Mac lived in many places and developed treasured friendships in each one before settling on the Kepler Road, where he and Elinor embarked on "fifty years of a one-year project" fixing up the old stone house that continues to be the family home. He was passionately committed to teaching and learning with students for over three decades and well into retirement. Along with the joy, Mac struggled with periodic depression and over the years developed the courage to be candid about it. He loved playing and singing music, fixing old wooden boats, engaging in deep conversation, and - of course - eating pie. The family would like to extend our deepest thanks to Dr. Cabrera for his dedication to Mac's care and their friendship of many years. We are grateful to the good friends who found ways to stay in touch with Mac in recent times and for the musical ministry of David Melhorn-Boe. We are also thankful for the ongoing care and companionship Mac enjoyed at Royale Place Retirement Residence, and to the staff at Kingston General Hospital, Kidd 9, for their care of Mac in his final days. A private family ceremony will be held at Sandhill Cemetery. A larger celebration of life will take place when current restrictions are lifted. Online condolences may be shared at www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mac's honour online or by phone to the Black Youth Helpline (416 285-9944); to Oxfam, Canada (1 800 466-9326); or to the reconciliation work of "Walking the Path of Peace Together" online at https://faithunitedchurch.ca or by cheque to Faith United Church, PO Box 784, Kingston Ontario, K7L 4X6

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James Reid Funeral Home, Cataraqui Chapel
1900 John Counter Blvd.
Kingston, ON K7M 7H3
(613) 544-3411
