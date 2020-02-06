|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald MacFarlane announces his passing on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by wife Laura. Ron will be forever remembered by children Terry (Brenda), Randy (Shirley) and Michele (Ron), and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Graveside service to be announced at a later date. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Arthritis Society would be appreciated.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 6, 2020