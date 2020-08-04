Peacefully at Peterborough Extendicare on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Robins) for 55 years. Loving father of Mark (Debra) Perry and Liza Perry. Proud grandfather of Josh and Jake Perry. Dear brother to Lee (Paulina) Perry and Sharon (Tom) Kaye. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Blanche Perry. Ron was a public school principal and teacher for 34 years and was so proud of each child who grew within the school system. The family is holding a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or Grace United Church (Peterborough). The family would like to thank Extendicare for their care and compassion. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.
Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 4, 2020.