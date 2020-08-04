1/1
Ronald Douglas Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Peterborough Extendicare on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Robins) for 55 years. Loving father of Mark (Debra) Perry and Liza Perry. Proud grandfather of Josh and Jake Perry. Dear brother to Lee (Paulina) Perry and Sharon (Tom) Kaye. Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Blanche Perry. Ron was a public school principal and teacher for 34 years and was so proud of each child who grew within the school system. The family is holding a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or Grace United Church (Peterborough). The family would like to thank Extendicare for their care and compassion. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved