Passed away at Ed's House Northumberland Hospice Care Centre, Cobourg on Friday November 20, 2020. Ron Brooking beloved husband of Pat Spence. Dear father of David (Kelly) and Derek (Nikki) and grandfather of Morgan and Jorja, Mason, Kaden and Haylee. Special brother-in-law to Brenda and Ron Maguire. Private memorial service was held at the Allison Funeral Home and a private entombment at the columbarium will be held at Port Hope Union Cemetery in the spring. If desired, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to 'Community Care Northumberland' for Ed's House Northumberland Hospice Care Centre. www.allisonfuneralhome.com