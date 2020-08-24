1/
Ronnie Armund DEKEYSER
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Friday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 75. Ronnie DeKeyser was the beloved father of Jake (Shelley Bird) and Adam. Loving grandfather of Jackson. Remembered by Heather DeKeyser. Dear brother of Elie, Christine Deseure, Ed, Tony, Rob, Nadine Moonie, Linda Moore and the late Roland and Fernado. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com.


Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 24, 2020.
