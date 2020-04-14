|
|
Peacefully after a short illness at Hope Street Terrace Nursing Home in Port Hope, Ontario on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Donald Allen MacDonald. Cherished daughter of the late Cecelia and the late Conie Monfred of Toronto. Dear mother of Suzanne and Kevin O'Hara of Ottawa, Ontario, Hugh MacDonald of Pender Island, British Columbia, Keith and Laura MacDonald of Grafton, Ontario and Moira and Joseph Mawn of Meadville, Pennsylvania. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Hugh O'Hara, Connor O'Hara, Máire O'Hara, Eamon O'Hara, Liam O'Hara, Jordan and Alyssa MacDonald, Logan MacDonald, Keira and Zachary Sayeau Hawley, Priest Mawn, Thomas Mawn and Allen Joseph Mawn and great-grandchildren Landon Feddery, Emma MacDonald, and Hudson Sayeau Hawley. She will be missed. A private Memorial Mass will be held. Donations to the would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 14, 2020