We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Rosewood Estates and Northumberland Hills Hospital for the care given to Rose Avery. Also the floral tributes, donations and cards. Special thanks to the staff of Ross Funeral Home for their care and compassion. Also to Rev. Andrew Truter for his comforting words. Thank you to Ray Gupta for the wonderful eulogy. A special thanks to the pallbearers. The Avery and Gupta families.



