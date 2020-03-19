|
|
Peacefully at Extendicare Port Hope, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Roy Hardy, John Drake and George Ayerhart. Loving mother of Martin Hardy (Stephanie Beauchamp), Roger Hardy (Mary Ellen), Roland Hardy, June Dipasquale (Gus). Dear grandmother of Adam, Rachel (Gabe), Josh (Jenny), Ryan, Andrew, Bogdan (Mae), Cole, Nick and Emily (Seth) and great grandmother of Alex, Madison, Carter and Clarke. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at a late date. If desired donations may be made to the . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 19, 2020