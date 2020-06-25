On behalf of the families of the late Stewart Ross Herrington, we would like to thank our relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and over-whelming amount of food, cards, flowers as well as the many donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of choice during our time of sorrow. Thank you to the Rinaldi family for the wonderful dedication to Stewart and his brother Ronald on the radio and social media, highlighting past years spent racing at the speedway. Wonderful memories, never to be forgotten. Thank you to Fire Chief Rick Caddick and members of the OPP for their kind, truly professional conduct on the night of Stewart's passing. Finally a special thanks to Paul Chatson of Brighton Funeral Home for his professional guidance and extremely caring and respectful manner during this very difficult time. Delwyn Herrington and Family
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 25, 2020.