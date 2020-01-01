|
Peacefully with his family by his side at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of 68 years to Betty (nee Harris). Loving father of Sheila Finlay (Dwight) and Brian MacLean-Culp (late Stephen). Proud grandpa of Adam (Kate Killam), Trisha Lichtenberger (late Dylan), Brent Culp (Kirsten), and great-grandfather of Trent and Sophie Giddings, Nova and Aurora Lichtenberger, and Taylor, Ophelia and Soren Culp. Roy was a devoted family man who enjoyed travelling, the cottage and Preston's Springs Park, Hastings. He was with the Ministry of Transportation for 35 years, and was a volunteer fire fighter in Baltimore for 20 years. During retirement he also enjoyed all the children he met while driving a school bus. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff in the Palliative Care Unit at Northumberland Hills Hospital and the staff at Victoria Retirement Living for all of their care and compassion. A private family service has taken place. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to Camborne United Church Cemetery. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com