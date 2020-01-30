Home

Ruby Edna Lean Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital Cobourg, Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her partner Roy Fleming. Also predeceased by her brothers Howard, Milton, Roy, Hayden, and her sister Ileen. She will be missed by her nephew Richard Lean and nieces Barbara Horscroft, Jackie Medd, and Carol Bielby. She was Sergeant at Arms for many years at the Cobourg Legion Branch 133. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King Street East, Cobourg on Sunday, February 9th from 2-4 pm. Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 133 will gather on Sunday, February 9th at 1:45 p.m. for an Auxiliary Walk Through. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to Operation Smile, Doctors Without Borders, or Legion Building Fund. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 30, 2020
