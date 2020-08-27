Peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Monday, August 24, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Heinz Czychun. Loving mother of Dagmar Ronneberger (Jens), Dirk Czychun (Marion), Gudrun Meridew (the late Jeff), Astrid Palantzas (Joe), and Ralph Czychun (Susan). Cherished grandmother of Nils, Maja, Jenny, Jannik, Sandra, Alex, Zoe, Mia, and Reiner. Sister of Gretlies, the late Bodo, and the late Egon. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and two great-grandchildren. Ruth will be greatly missed by her companion for the last five years, James "Jim" Hotston and family. A celebration of life will be held at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. and at 2 p.m. (due to COVID-19 restrictions, please RSVP at contact@maccoubrey.com or call 905-372-5132). If desired, donations may be made to the Lakeridge Health Foundation, the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation, or to a charity of your choice
. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
. "Those we love do not go away; They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; So loved, so missed, so very dear."