1/1
Ruth Czychun
1935-01-27 - 2020-08-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Monday, August 24, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Heinz Czychun. Loving mother of Dagmar Ronneberger (Jens), Dirk Czychun (Marion), Gudrun Meridew (the late Jeff), Astrid Palantzas (Joe), and Ralph Czychun (Susan). Cherished grandmother of Nils, Maja, Jenny, Jannik, Sandra, Alex, Zoe, Mia, and Reiner. Sister of Gretlies, the late Bodo, and the late Egon. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and two great-grandchildren. Ruth will be greatly missed by her companion for the last five years, James "Jim" Hotston and family. A celebration of life will be held at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. and at 2 p.m. (due to COVID-19 restrictions, please RSVP at contact@maccoubrey.com or call 905-372-5132). If desired, donations may be made to the Lakeridge Health Foundation, the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation, or to a charity of your choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com. "Those we love do not go away; They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; So loved, so missed, so very dear."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacCoubrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved