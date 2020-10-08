At the Golden Plough Lodge, Cobourg, Ontario. Born Marlyn Ruth Callaway, she was predeceased by her parents Maurice and Agnes and her son-in-law, Brian McCracken. She is survived by her husband Jim Gordon to whom she was married for 68 years. She is also survived by her children Mark Gordon (Kathy), Laura McCracken Ebbrell (John) and Jamie Gordon (Kim). She leaves behind, nine much loved grandchildren: Jennifer, Adam, Emily, Alasdair and Andrew Gordon, James and John McCracken and Alex and Connor Gordon. She also leaves behind six great-grandchildren. Mum was born in Toronto and spent much of her childhood in England with her parents during the Second World War where they were stationed with the Canadian Air Force; most of her years with her loving Callaway relatives in Devon. She returned to Toronto to complete high school at East York Collegiate and this is where she met Jim Gordon. Upon graduation she attended Normal School (Teacher's College). Kindergarten was her specialty and she fondly remembered so many of her former students. Ruth and Jim lived in Ottawa, London, and Toronto once more before settling in Cobourg in 1966. She was a teacher at Merwin Greer School, an avid and accomplished lawn bowler, bridge player, knitter, and hostess. Always gracious, she made entertaining look so easy. For over forty years she volunteered at the Cobourg Hospital, later the Northumberland Hills Hospital, and served as the President of the Auxiliary. She was honoured by the Hospital Auxiliary Association of Ontario with a Provincial Life Membership for her exceptional service. Mum sat on the Cobourg Hospital Board of Directors for many years and served as Board Chair for four years. A stroke on her 70th birthday changed much of what she was able to accomplish. Since that time Big Jim has done a loving job of caring for his bride. They have been partners in every sense of the word, and a role model to all. Mum leaves this world a better place. She was smart, loyal, funny, kind, thoughtful and generous. Hers was a long life well lived. Mum was well loved and she will be missed. Thanks go to the staff at The Golden Plough Lodge for their wonderfully attentive care. A private family service will take place on Tuesday, October 6th, due to the COVID restrictions. If desired, Mum would be very pleased for the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation to receive donations in her memory. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com