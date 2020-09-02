GRILLS, Marilyn Ruth November 14, 1937 - August 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital with her children by her side, in her 83rd year Predeceased by husband, William Theodore, parents, Fred and Ruby Petherick and brother Roy Petherick. She will be greatly missed by sisters Yvonne (late Wally) Jackson, Marion Bedore (Gary) and Norma (Rolly) Jackson. Ruth will be greatly missed by her children Tony (Vivian), Harry (Nancy), Kim (Gerry) Connell, Renee (Peter) McLachlan and Gina (Brian) Jackson. Loving Granny to Darcy (Alish), Heather (Terry) Geiger, Nikki (John) Mahoney, Ardys (Kirk) Oddie, Mike (Hilary), Blake (Christine), Karly (Grant), Kate (Kyle), Claire (Tim), Kevin, Tom (Maggie), Janet, Erin (Scott) and Emily (Justin). Will be sadly missed by great grandchildren, Opal, Keira, Deagan, Landon, Hudson, Oliver, Joel, Drake, Nat, Sophie, Lucy, Jimmy, Patrick, Lucy, Norah, Jane, Johnny and Teddy and great, great grandchild Lily. Ruth will be remembered for her sense of humour, her independence, selflessness and feistiness. We would like to thank Dr. Cameron and Dr. Everdell for all their compassion and wonderful care.



