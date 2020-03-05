|
|
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020, Ruth Medhurst (nee Stillwell) at 95 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Medhurst. Dear mother of Gary Medhurst (Carol). Cherished grandmother of Steven, Jason (Amy), and Jennifer (Matt). Sister of the late Edna Clayton and the late Maude Holnbeck. Aunt of Sue Bickle, Brenda Holnbeck, and Bev Dobson. Visitation to be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E. in Cobourg on Thursday March 5th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Members of the Ganaraska - Duke of Kent Rebekah's 131 will gather at the funeral home on Thursday for a 2pm service. Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 133 Ladies Auxiliary will gather at the funeral home on Thursday for a 7 pm walk through. A Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, on King St. W in Cobourg on Friday, March 6th at 1 pm with visitation for one hour prior to the service, from 12 noon until 1 pm. Interment to follow at Cobourg Union Cemetery. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 5, 2020