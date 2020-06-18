Ryeker Johnathon Darryl AIRD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ryeker's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday June 9, 2020 in his 3rd year. Beloved son of Andrew Aird and Laura Aird (nee Harding). Loving brother of Averie and Bashton. Cherished grandson of John and Marie Aird and Paul and Cheryl Harding. Lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to Covid-19 a private family service took place. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 20th from 11-4 p.m. at 6430 Best Rd., Orono. (This is just a drop in due to Covid 19 and please respect social distancing.) If desired donations may be made to Five Counties Children's Centre. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved