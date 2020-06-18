At Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday June 9, 2020 in his 3rd year. Beloved son of Andrew Aird and Laura Aird (nee Harding). Loving brother of Averie and Bashton. Cherished grandson of John and Marie Aird and Paul and Cheryl Harding. Lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to Covid-19 a private family service took place. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 20th from 11-4 p.m. at 6430 Best Rd., Orono. (This is just a drop in due to Covid 19 and please respect social distancing.) If desired donations may be made to Five Counties Children's Centre. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 18, 2020.