Sally Dawn Kennedy
It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Sally Dawn Kennedy (Jones) at Northumberland Hills Hospital, in Cobourg on July 6th, 2020, after a brief battle with brain cancer. Beloved wife of Charles Kennedy and step-son Sean Eisenporth (Jacquie). Survived by sister Kate Rogers (Frank) and brother Ned Jones (Bernice). Predeceased by parents Autumn and Ted Jones, sister Susan Jenkins and brother-in-law Bob Jenkins. Predeceased also by sister-in-law June Allen and brother-in-law Gordon Allen and brother-in-law George Kennedy. Fondly remembered by many nephews and nieces and extended families. Born in 1940 in Barrie Ontario, Sally attended Barrie Collegiate Institute and Victoria College, University of Toronto. Upon graduation, Sally entered the teaching profession and for many years taught English at Dr. F.J. Donevan Collegiate, Oshawa. Although restricted by health issues, Sally enjoyed going to family get-togethers, attending theatre productions and luncheons with friends, and traveling when possible. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at later date followed later with interment at Oakland Cemetery, Brockville. A special thank you is extended to Dr.Mule, Dr.Essak, and the nurses of the palliative Unit for their exceptional care and compassion. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
11 King St. W.
Colborne, ON K0K 1S0
(905) 355-2829
