Passed away peacefully at home in Brighton on July 18, 2020 in her 75th year. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Ross "Knobby" Sheppard (2017). Loving mother of Shawn (Mary), Kirk (Angela) and Michelle Todgham (Brad). Proud grandma of Kathleen and Eamon Sheppard, Joshua and Jordan Sheppard, Jackson and Georgia Todgham. Sister of the late Marlene Ibbotson. Survived by her sisters-in-law Gladys Edwards and Bernice Sheppard. A special thank you to cousins Cathie Moulton and Linda MacKenzie, Doctor Noland and close friend Katherine Cochrane. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Sandra, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com