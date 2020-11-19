It is with the heaviest of hearts that our family announces the passing of Shannon May Goodwin. Shannon passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30th surrounded by her loving family. Mere words seem dull as we attempt to express the vibrancy of Shannon's life and the breadth of her accomplishments. Shannon is survived by her adoring husband of 12 years, Scott Sjoholm, her mother, Linda (nee Belvedere), and her brother, Adam, along with his wife, Lynette, and their son, Ovid, whom Shannon loved so deeply. Predeceased by her father, Ted Goodwin, her uncle, Clifford Goodwin, and grandparents, James and Dorothy Goodwin (Lachine) and Dominic and Viola Belvedere (Montreal); she is survived by a large extended family in Montreal, Toronto, Atlantic Canada, and Alberta. She was loved and will be deeply missed by her great-aunt, Adelina Belvedere; aunts and uncles, Wayne Belvedere (Sandy Davies), Brian Belvedere (Carol Beshwaty), Pat Goodwin, Dodie Goodwin (Bud), and Barry Goodwin (Dolores); cousins, Greg Belvedere (Tracy), Brad Belvedere (Jenny), Tom Goodwin (Jen), Sally Lee (Dave), and Charlie Goodwin (Cindy), Sarah Goodwin, Kristen Brown-Mcmullin (Mark), and Jamie Kennedy (Bruce). Shannon had a deep love of all living creatures, especially Athena, Jemima Jean (JJ), David Adzuki, and Tallahassee; and extended fur family, Fergus, Raylan and Redford, and the many, many who came before them. She was a proud and successful graduate of East Northumberland Secondary School, where she was always busy on sports teams, in bands and choirs, and in Student Government. She personally organized events to enrich student life, and advocated for the importance of education in the midst of a politically turbulent time. Shannon then attended and graduated from the University of Toronto where her great love of the environment was nurtured. It was also there that her unwavering dedication to social justice was fostered. After graduation, Shannon lived in Toronto for a number of years, where she steeped herself in music, fashion, and recreational sports, all while caring for and educating the young children entrusted to her care. From these pursuits eventually rose the successful design and clothing line, Things Aren't So Terrible, which she co-founded and ran with her husband, Scott. This partnership continued throughout her life, as they approached every obstacle and joy as a loving team of equals. Shannon had an exceptional range of interests, talents, and skills, which, combined with her boundless energy, creativity, and desire to learn and do everything, resulted in a life full of beauty and purpose. She put her heart and soul into every pursuit, demanding excellence of herself at every turn. She was an accomplished ski racer, and took joy in expanding her skills in downhill skiing. Her gardens bloomed with abandon under her caring fingers. Shannon never tired of finding new ways to expand her talents as a craftsperson, always making the world more beautiful with her pursuits in artistic designs and creations. This creativity extended into the kitchen, where .Shannon would combine her love of food with the science of good cooking tomake mouthwatering vegan delicacies and treats. She was also a passionate musician. In high school, Shannon organized concerts to help create a vibrant music scene in this area, inviting and booking bands from all over the country to play. As a singer and drummer for the bands Mach Tiver (with her ,brother, Adam) and Cougar Party, she toured throughout North America, making so many life-long friendships along the way. Shannon brought all of this wonderful experience to her role as an educator at Goodwin Learning Centre. Her deep love and enthusiasm for reading and literacy helped her students explore the world through books - learning how to demonstrate respect for others, how to be an active citizen, how to care for animals, and how to be a steward of nature. She was loved by students, parents, and her fellow educators at GLC. Her great passion for teaching helped her to live with intention and determination, no matter what new challenge her illness presented. Shannon will live on in the hearts of the many people who loved her. A private Celebration of Life was held for Shannon on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Goodwin Learning Centre. Expressions of condolence in the form of donations to the Quinte Humane Society, or contributions to the school for the purposes of planting trees in Shannon's memory would be gratefully received. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone the light remains." -Unknown Arrangements entrusted to the Brighton Funeral Home, 130 Main Street, Brighton (613-475-2121)



