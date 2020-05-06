Peacefully on Friday May 1, 2020 at Campbellford Memorial Hospital with her family by her side, in her 65th year. She fought a courageous battle against cancer. Beloved wife to David. Loving mother to Jennifer and Amanda and her husband, Paul King. Grandmother to Elizabeth, Abbygayle, and Charlotte. Cherished daughter of Audrey and Ronald Birks. Dear sister to Kevin and Andrew (deceased) and his wife, Tammy Vink. Aunt of Amy and her husband Tyler, Samantha, Kimberly; Jessica. Great Aunt to Braeden. Niece of Valerie Chapman. Cousin of Joanne, Sherry (deceased); Elaine, Leslie, Lynn (deceased); Martin and Neil. Loving, long time soul sister Andrea. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to Campbellford Memorial Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Published in Northumberland News on May 6, 2020.