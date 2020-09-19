Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Wayne Tuttle, loving mother of Kelly-Jay Lawson and his wife Melissa, proud grandmother of her two granddaughters, Aisla and Finnleigh, sister to Audrey Payne. Predeceased by her parents Ida Klein and James Lustic, and sister Joan Fuller. At Sharon's request private family arrangements will be held. Sharon is very proud of her over 30 years of working for the city of Peterborough, and anyone who knew her were held to her very high standard, or they "would get a good smack" (her words). She touched so many hearts and lives on her journey and wants us all to celebrate her memory with a shot of J&B, heck make it a double (her words)! An online Book of Condolence may be signed at highlandparkfuneral



