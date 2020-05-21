Peacefully at Trillium Health, Mississauga on Monday May 18th, 2020 in her 76th year. Beloved wife of the late Stewart Smoke. Loving mother of Lloyd (Elizabeth), Vince (Gabrielle), Stan (Barb), Clyde (Marie), Willy (Bernita) and the late Robert (Michelle). Dear grandmother of 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Sharon is survived by her sisters Nora, Wendy and Denise and pre-deceased her parents Lewis Gray and Annie Mae Gray (nee Stevenson) by many brothers and sisters. A Celebration of life will be held in Alderville at a later date. Cremation with interment in Alderville Cemetery. If desired donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on May 21, 2020.