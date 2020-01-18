Home

Ross Funeral Chapel
135 Walton Street
Port Hope, ON L1A 1N4
(905) 885-4931
Peacefully and lovingly at The Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Thurday January 16, 2020 in her 82nd year. Shaureen Highfield, beloved wife of the late Alfred Ratza. Loving mother of Sharon Mayotte (Guy), Janet Edwards (Graham), and Steven Ratza. Gramma of Danielle May (Killian), Dayna Western (Jeff), Dawn Shaw (Dave), Greg, Derek, Tim, and John Edwards. Great-gramma of Helena, Ronan, Peter, Faryn, Cohen, and Mila. Sister of Brian Highfield (Suzanne), Eudora Morrison, and David Highfield (Elaine). Shaureen will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial donations to The would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 18, 2020
