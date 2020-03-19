|
Passed away on March 16, 2020. Beloved partner to Mhairi and his best friend Ringo. Beloved son of the late Frederick. Beloved son of Wendy and step dad Douglas. Brother to Ike (Heidi, Tyson, Kash), Tom (Jessica). Step-brother of Eric, Craig, and Natalie. A celebration of Shawn's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Memorial donations may be made to Municipal Animal Services. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com. "Always a smile on his face, Shawn touched everyone in a different way. Love you my Boy, until we meet again"
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 19, 2020