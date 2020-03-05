|
Passed away suddenly in Cobourg on February 27, 2020. Sheila is survived by her son Mike (Roxanne), daughter Christine, grandchildren Evan and Alex, and her beloved four-legged companion Finnigan. She was predeceased by her husband Ron, her brothers Gerry, Pat, and Mike, and her sister-in-law Frankie. She is survived by her brothers-in-law Bill, Keith, and Norm, and her sisters-in-law Carolyn, Deb, Pat, and Shirley, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her family members in Ireland, with whom she made a close connection on her numerous trips over the years. Sheila was a kind and caring person who valued family above all else, and got her greatest joy out of spending time with those she loved. She was a wonderful mom, and in later years a devoted grandmother. She was much loved and will be missed by many. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King Street East, Cobourg. For those inclined to do so, donations to the Northumberland Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 5, 2020