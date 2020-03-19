|
|
Passed away in his 92nd year at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Saturday March 14, 2020. Sheldon was the beloved husband of Vivian Fleming (Seale). Loving father of George (Paula) her children Erin (Dave Dejong), Courtney (John Horne), Lyndsay (Kevin Cook-Abbott) and their children; and Heather Brooking (John) their children Adam and Jessica Thomas (Mike) and their children Trianna and Alexis; Tom (Cindy) and their children Michael (Lauren), Tyler (Amy) and Jeremy; Chris (Lesley). Brother of the late Roy and Everett Fleming. Uncle of Garry Fleming (Marie) and their children Renee, Tim, and Erica and their family; Laurie Vandewater and her daughter Stephanie; Dave Seale (Lisa Kostoff) and his children Jim, Brian and Laura and their family. THE FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS HAVE BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL A LATER DATE AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED. If desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to St John's Anglican Church. (www.allisonfuneralhome.com)
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 19, 2020