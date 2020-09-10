Shirley CHAMBERLAIN

Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Friday August 28, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of Arnold Chamberlain. Loving mother of Stuart, Jacqueline Cherry (Leslie), Judith Beatty (Robert), and Scott Chamberlain (Catherine). She will also be missed by her 8 grandchildren, her 8 great-grandchildren and her large extended family. A private family service was held. Memorial donations to The Northumberland Hills Hospital or to St. Paul's Anglican Church Perrytown may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com